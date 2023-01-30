THE 'moos' are mooing and the 'merch' is calling and it could be your name that is on everyone's lips in three weeks' time as the lucky winner of Farm Weekly's latest subscriber giveaway competition is drawn.
For the 16th consecutive year, Farm Weekly has joined forces with WA Angus Society members to give away an outstanding prize of 10 top class purebred, specially selected and unjoined Angus weaner heifers valued at $22,000 inc GST.
This year the 'Esperance Elites' are fresh from the paddocks of Esperance producers Wes and Fran Graham, long-time supporters of the Angus breed and renowned buyers of quality black bulls.
Adding to the value of the prize package, which totals $34,000 inc GST this year, is $12,000 inc GST worth of merchandise from the world's largest inputs supplier, Nutrien Ag Solutions.
The lucky winner can choose their own merchandise products mix, selected from any of Nutrien's company branded stores in Western Australia.
And with 46 branches in the State from Esperance to Broome, that means plenty of options to choose from.
Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager west, Andrew Duperouzel said merchandise was a big part of Nutrien Ag Solutions' business and it encompassed many parts including crop protection, seed, animal health, fencing, horticulture, Nutrien Water products and all manner of things to suit big or small landholders, shire councils and government agencies, contractors and even home gardeners.
If you haven't started sending your entries in, get cracking to make sure you don't miss out on your chance to win the $34,000 inc GST worth of fabulous 'moos and merch' prizes.
Get the kids to help before they go back to school.
You must be an annual subscriber to Farm Weekly, either print or digital or both to be eligible.
If you're not it's as easy as signing up today.
READ MORE:
Entry coupons for the Farm Weekly/WA Angus Breeders WIN 10 ANGUS HEIFERS and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merchandise Package Competition are in each edition of Farm Weekly up to and including the February 9 issue - before the competition closing date of Friday, February 17.
Annual digital subscribers will receive one automatic entry for each week of the competition from their subscription start date through the duration of the promotional period.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.