Netball WA has partnered with the CBH Group to support regional netball in Western Australia.
As part of the partnership, CBH will be the presenting partner for three key regional championships in the Great Southern, Midwest Gascoyne and Wheatbelt.
Netball WA chief executive officer Simone Hansen said the support of CBH as a highly respected and recognised regional WA organisation was vital to growing netball in rural areas.
"The CBH Group has a history of supporting growers and their communities for 90 years and Netball WA is extremely excited to have them backing WA netball, particularly our regional championships and associated programs," Ms Hansen said.
"This new partnership will allow Netball WA to continue to deliver three regional championships which are highlights for those regional netball communities and the breeding ground for the next generation of WA talent.
"With the support of CBH, Netball WA is looking forward to strengthening our regional programs to ensure netballers right across our State have the same opportunities to play our great game."
CBH chief executive officer Ben Macnamara said CBH was proud to be partnering with Netball WA.
"Netball is a key sport in regional areas, and this partnership will bring more opportunities to rural netball players," Mr Macnamara said.
"CBH has always had a strong commitment to regional sport and recognises the importance of sport, its ability to bring people together, and its role in growing healthy rural communities."
"We're looking forward to working with Netball WA to see the sport grow even more in regional WA."
