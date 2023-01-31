Farm Weekly
Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices going sideways

By Nathan Cattle, Managing Director, Clear Grain Exchange
January 31 2023 - 8:30pm
Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures have been trading sideways recently at pre-Ukraine war levels. A lift in the Australian dollar has eroded some value.

