Farm Weekly
Home/News

Kimberley flooding cripples Red Range Supplements

Brooke Littlewood
By Brooke Littlewood
February 3 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Last months one-in-100-year rain took out the Fitzroy River bridge and large sections of the Great Northern Highway, squeezing inbound supplies and leaving a quarter of the nations agricultural area cut-off from the rest. Picture by Russell 'Rusty' Cooke.

Business Breakdown

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brooke Littlewood

Brooke Littlewood

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.