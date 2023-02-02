Farm Weekly
Mason Valley Angus sells to $10,000 top

By Kyah Peeti
February 2 2023 - 8:30pm
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey (left), with top-priced buyer Wayne Tapscott, Waymu Farms, Willyung, Virbac area sales manager Tony Murdoch, Mason Valley studs Darren, Connor, Narelle and Lara Burrow at Mondays Mason Valley on-property Angus bull sale at Youngs Siding.

THE Mason Valley Angus stud held its second on-property bull sale at Youngs Siding on Monday, where prices reached a high of $10,000.

