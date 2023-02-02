THE Mason Valley Angus stud held its second on-property bull sale at Youngs Siding on Monday, where prices reached a high of $10,000.
The Burrows family offered an exceptional line-up of 23 quality rising two-year-old bulls that suited all clients' breeding requirements.
The warm weather attracted both new and returning buyers who supported this year's sale, eager to secure the Mason Valley genetics, taking the registered buyers' list to 26.
It was also interfaced on the AuctionsPlus platform, which was controlled by Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Roy Addis.
This year's sale was again sponsored by Virbac and Zoetis, with Virbac donating its prize to the top-price buyer and Zoetis donating Dectomax to the lucky purchaser of pen two.
SALE SUMMARY: (under the hammer results)
Twenty of the 23 bulls offered sold under the hammer, for a clearance of 87 per cent and an average of $7450, which was back $356 on last year.
In comparison, in last year's sale, the stud sold 18 from 24 bulls at an average of $7806.
Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Tiny Holly was very pleased with the positive result.
"The stud offered a very well-presented line-up of young bulls," Mr Holly said.
"There were very good figures on most bulls, making it easy for potential purchasers to work with."
Mr Holly also said the prices were on par with expectations.
"There was very good local buying support and spirited bidding throughout resulting in a solid sale," he said.
Wayne Tapscott, Waymu Farms, Willyung, took top-price honours paying $10,000 for the pen four beauty, Mason Valley Highlander S42 SV, which was sired by Cherylton Highlander M83 SV and out of Mason Valley Everate J13.
Weighing 900 kilograms, this bull had Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs) of +5 birthweight (BWT), +57, +96 and +122 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight, along with +3.7 for eye muscle area (EMA), -1.6 for rib fat and -2.1 for rump, +1.4 for intramuscular fat (IMF) and +15 for docility.
Mr Tapscott, who runs a herd of 250 Angus breeders which are joined to Angus sires annually, was not only the top-priced buyer but also the sale's volume buyer.
Mr Tapscott also purchased an additional three bulls, to take home four all up at an average of $8500.
Mr Tapscott's next biggest outlay was $9000 for Mason Valley Avenger S25 SV.
The 922kg Avenger S25 SV was sired by Musgrave Avenger PV and out of Mason Valley Blackfire P30.
It has EBVs of +5.4 BWT, +60 for 200-day weight, +105 for 400-day weight and +138 for 600-day weight, which placed it in the top 13pc of the breed for this trait, while it is in the top 6pc for docility with a figure of +35.
Mr Tapscott also purchased Mason Valley Highlander S44 SV for $8000 which was out of Mason Valley Ashen Ochre H31 and sired by Cherylton Highlander M83 and Mason Valley Highlander S55 SV for $7000 which was sired by Cherylton highlander M83 and out of Mason Valley Little Oak M34.
Nutrien Livestock Great Southern livestock manager Bob Pumphrey, who was purchasing on behalf of Mr Tapscott, said he selected the bulls based on their figures and overall structure and soundness.
"The $10,000 top-priced bull has great length of body, but was an overall great bull with good figures," Mr Pumphrey said.
The sale's $9500 second top-priced bull was knocked down by Mr Holly to Ripmax Investments Pty Ltd, Ravensthorpe, which also purchased through Mr Pumphrey on the day.
The heifer suitable Mason Valley Realist S15 SV was sired by Karoo K12 Realist N278 and out of Mason Valley Novel Birl N4.
It weighed in at 856kg and has EBVs of +4.1 for BWT, +46, +89 and +118 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +5.6 for EMA, -0.6 for rib and -0.1 for rump and +2.3 for IMF.
The Ravensthorpe enterprise also purchased a second bull on the day, Mason Valley Whitlock S14 SV, at $7500.
The 782kg Whitlock S14 SV, was sired by S Whitlock 179 PV and out of Mason Valley Novel P21.
It has EBVs of +3.2 BWT, +56, +96 and +121 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +4.1 EMA, -0.6 for rib and -0.8 for rump, +0.6 IMF and +15 for docility.
Taking home two bulls each were BL & SJ Nairn, Albany and PR & SM Marshall, Torbay.
The Nairn family took home two April-drop bulls both valued at $9000.
Mason valley Scotsman S48 SV was their first purchase which was sired by Cherylton Highlander M83 SV and out of Mason Valley Black Ochre K24.
It has EBVs of +7.1 BWT, +48, +81 and +108 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, with +5.7 for EMA, +1.0 for IMF, -1.2 for rib and -0.6 for rump.
Their second bull, Mason Valley Realist S51 SV, was sired by Karoo K12 Realist N278 and out of Mason Valley Ochre Q43.
It has EBVs of +2.5 for BWT, +47, +81 and +114 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +3.6 for EMA, +2.6 for IMF, -0.2 for rib and +0.1 for rump.
Torbay buyers, PR & SM Marshall purchased their two bulls at $7000 each.
Their first bull, Mason Valley Realist S46 SV weighed 878kg and was sired by Karoo K12 Realist N278 and out of Mason Valley Black Ochre M5, while their second bull Mason Valley Monty S27 SV, sired by Knowla Monty M186 SV and out of Mason Valley Red Sakky J15.
Also purchasing at the higher end of the sale was Leith Nicholson, paying $8500 for Mason Valley Highlander S38 SV which was out of Mason Valley Firefly P20 and sired by Cherlyton Highlander M83 SV and weighed 802kg.
The March-drop bull had EBVs of +3.6 and +14 for docility.
Stud co-principal Narelle Burrow said she was pleased at the completion of the sale.
"We were happy with how the sale went and the clearance that we had too," Ms Burrow said.
"The healthy average we achieved is always positive so that was good to see."
Ms Burrow said they were continuing to breed for muscling and softness in their bulls.
