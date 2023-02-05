Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Angus cattle run deep for Roe family at Beermulla-based farm.

By Kyah Peeti
February 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Roe (left), with his sons Lewis and Fred at their Beermullah-based farm, Benalong. Picture Kyah Peeti.

WITH a family cattle farming history like the Roes have, it is no surprise that the business is thriving and producing top-notch, quality black Angus cattle genetics.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.