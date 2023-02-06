Farm Weekly
38 inductees for AFGRI Equipment live-in camp at Muresk Institute.

By Wendy Gould
February 6 2023 - 4:00pm
AFGRI Equipment trainees and staff who attended the companys 2023 apprentice and trainee induction at Muresk Institute, Northam.

AFGRI Equipment welcomed its latest draft of service technicians and parts interpreters with a tour of its head office at Guildford followed by a three-day residential apprentice and trainee induction at Muresk Institute, Northam.

