Dear Prime Minister
RE: Durack youth crime.
I am writing to you with regards to the towns and regions in my electorate of Durack which are suffering immensely from the impacts of juvenile crime, in particular, the Kimberley, the Pilbara and the town of Carnarvon.
I am sure you are aware of the ongoing and unprecedented levels of crime these communities have been experiencing for some time now.
It is disappointing to learn that you do not intend to visit Carnarvon to see for yourself the impact crime is having on their community.
I do note, however, that you intend to be in Port Hedland on February 20-21 for a cabinet meeting.
I strongly encourage you and your ministers, during this visit, to take the time to meet with relevant Pilbara organisations to discuss issues relating to juvenile crime.
I met with a collective of organisations known as Pilbara for Purpose (P4P), which includes but is not limited to: Pilbara Aboriginal Health Alliance, Youth Involvement Council, Salvation Army, Yinhawangka Aboriginal Corporation, Puntukurnu Aboriginal Medical Service, and Robe River Kuruma Aboriginal Corporation.
P4P members are also very concerned about the impact that youth crime is having on their Pilbara communities.
P4P would like to discuss this with you and your ministers when you visit Port Hedland.
The contact for P4P is Karen Armstrong, who can be reached at pilbara4purpose@gmail.com.
I appreciate your recent visit to Alice Springs, however, this is not the only town in the north of Australia that is experiencing high rates of youth crime and domestic violence.
I strongly believe the same level of attention that has been given to Alice Springs should be given to the Durack regions.
Although the State government has responsibility for crime, the Federal government invests significantly in youth diversionary programs.
Prior to the last election I was working with Minister Ken Wyatt on the commencement of a review of this youth diversionary investment.
OTHER GREAT READS:
If this work has not been initiated, the Federal government needs to act now as this is something it can control.
Isolation is a way of life for many in Durack, however, due to unprecedented crime, fearful residents are now further isolated, bound within their own homes, too scared to leave.
In summary, I strongly urge you to please take the time to meet with representatives from P4P when in Port Hedland and urgently enact a review of the Federal government's investment in youth diversionary programs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.