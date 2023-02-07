Farm Weekly
Urea prices drop by $650 a tonne over the past year

By Jasmine Peart
February 8 2023 - 8:50am
CSBP general manager Mark Scatena.

THE spot pricing for urea has dropped by about a whopping $650 over the past year, indicating that prices in the global commodity market may have finally stabilised.

