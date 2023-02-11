ON the first anniversary of the catastrophic bushfires that raged through the central and eastern farming communities last February, the Wheatbelt Natural Resource Management (NRM) is offering some practical recovery assistance.
Of all the tragic consequences of those fires, many of the impacted communities have been leaders in sustainable land management with a strong commitment to conserving our natural environment.
Some of those landholders lost 20 years and more worth of revegetation, both biodiverse and perennial shrubs as well as the damage to remnant vegetation.
The Wheatbelt NRM sustainable agriculture program manager Felicity Gilbert said the bushfires extensively damaged 60,000 hectares of the Wheatbelt.
These new grants will provide some practical assistance for hardworking farmers and local communities with their ongoing property recovery.
"Wheatbelt NRM is proud to partner with local Corrigin Farm Improvement Group (CFIG) and the Facey Group to assist landholders preserve remnant vegetation under the new 'Restore - Recovering Wheatbelt Landscapes after Fire' grants program," Ms Gilbert said.
READ MORE:
"The grants are aimed at areas of fire affected remnant vegetation patches which need protection from grazing animals to assist the recovery of that important vegetation with grants of up to $15,000 for activities like fencing to protect native species."
Grant applications are for those within the areas affected by the Corrigin (including the areas of Bruce Rock/Quairading shires) and Narrogin East (including areas of Wickepin/Cuballing shires) bushfires.
More information: Go to wheatbeltnrm.org.au/funding/restore-recovering-wheatbelt- landscapes-after-fire202223
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.