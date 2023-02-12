ELDERS has added to its wool and livestock expertise in the Midlands with the recent appointment of Brad Groves to its team.
Mr Groves, who lives at Gingin, will work from the Elders Muchea branch and throughout the Central and North Midlands as far north as Mullewa and Morawa as a territory sales manager for wool and livestock.
It's an industry he has been immersed in for all of his working life and a geographic region he knows particularly well.
Mr Groves grew up on a farm at Bindi Bindi and his family later moved to a sheep and grain property at Three Springs before starting his career in the agricultural services industry, joining Murray Atthowe at Wesfarmers Landmark in Carnamah.
For nine years he worked within that region, dealing directly with farmers and suppliers and it's also where he met and married his wife, local girl Cher Blow.
The family including their children Griffin, now 17 and Bindi Rose, now 15, later moved to Gingin, which dovetailed with a five-year role with Wellard as a live export buyer.
A few changes within that company and the industry sparked his return to the agribusiness world and a further eight years working in the livestock and wool space before starting with Elders two weeks ago.
"I've always had livestock and wool in the blood, so it's great to be joining Elders to become part of a team with such an extensive network," Mr Groves said.
"Looking from outside, I have certainly admired the way Elders has built its business back up to such a position of strength from challenging times it went through a few years ago.
"By the amount of investment it is making in the industry you can see its commitment to the future and its confidence in this sector.
"In addition to the new Muchea branch, one of the big ones for me is the new state-of-the-art wool testing and receival store it is building at Rockingham to be a central focus for its wool business.
"It's exciting to be part of a State and national network which offers such a complete range of products and services and with a host of specialists in their fields to fully support farmers and their businesses.
"And everyone within that team seems to really complement each other in all the various roles," Mr Groves said.
In the new role, he will work alongside fellow livestock specialist and Elders senior livestock support Graham Curry, who is also based out of the company's state-of-the-art, purpose built Muchea facility run by branch manager Michael Sala Tenna.
He said Mr Groves had been on his radar for some time and he was happy to now have him joining the Elders team.
"He is a very capable operator, he lives locally and along with his family is very invested in his local community, all qualities we admire and strive for at Elders," Mr Sala Tenna said.
"We had cause to liaise with him on a joint sale between Elders and his previous company which further highlighted his strengths as a person and experience within the industry.
"We certainly look forward to him bringing that expertise to our team at Elders Muchea, throughout his territory in the Midlands which includes Moora, Coorow, Carnamah and Mingenew branches and beyond."
