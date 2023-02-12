Farm Weekly
Brad Groves joins Elders Muchea team

By Wendy Gould
February 12 2023 - 2:00pm
Elders newly-appointed territory sales manager for wool and livestock Brad Groves (left) with senior livestock support, Graham Curry, Muchea and Midland branch manager Michael Sala Tenna and senior sales support officer Janet ODonnell.

ELDERS has added to its wool and livestock expertise in the Midlands with the recent appointment of Brad Groves to its team.

