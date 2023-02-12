Farm Weekly
Researchers develop more adaptable barley genes

February 12 2023 - 3:00pm
Jingye Cheng, PhD student at University of Tasmania and Murdoch University, professor Chengdao Li (centre), Western Crop Genetics Alliance director and Dr Yong Han, DPIRD molecular geneticist, inspect the gene-edited RGT Planet with modified plant height and flowering time at the GRDC Grain Precinct at Murdoch University.

WA plant geneticists have played an integral role in identifying a new semi-dwarf gene to breed barley crops that can better withstand climate change.

