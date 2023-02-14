Farm Weekly
Albanese government committed to live sheep exports ban

By Liv Casben
Updated February 14 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:13pm
Agriculture minister Murray Watt says the live sheep export industry has lost its social licence. (Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS)

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt has doubled down on a commitment to phasing out live sheep exports despite animal welfare improvements.

