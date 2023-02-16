Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Gingin Sale Complex sells top-priced Ardcairnie Angus bull

By By Kane Chatfield
Updated February 17 2023 - 10:22am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $21,500 top-priced bull Ardcairnie Sophisticated S96 (by Millah Murrah Paratrooper P15) at the second annual Ardcairnie Angus bull sale for new stud owners the Dewar family, Guilderton, held at the Gingin Sale Complex last week, were Nutrien Livestock, Gingin agent Greg Neaves (left) and Ardcairnie stud co-principals Joe and Jessica Dewar and their son William. The bull sold to a local buyer on AuctionsPlus.

THE strong start to the 2023 WA bull selling season continued at the annual Ardcairnie Angus bull sale at Gingin last week where values peaked at $21,500.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.