The severe thunderstorms warning for parts of the Kimberley district has been cancelled.
The immediate threat of severe thunderstorms has passed.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for parts of the Kimberley.
It said if you live in parts of the Kimberley district you should take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms to come.
Locations which may be affected include Kununurra, Wyndham, Kuri Bay, Mount Barnett and Warmun.
At 03:50am today the Bureau of Meteorology advised thunderstorms were developing near a trough over the Kimberley district.
Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding in the warning area over the next several hours.
101 millimetres has been recorded over six hours at Frog Hollow.
DFES is monitoring the situation.
During a power outage, your home phone, computer or other electronic devices connected to the NBN will not work.
Include a battery powered radio in your emergency kit.
