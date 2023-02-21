Farm Weekly
Home/News

Nationals David Littleproud jets in to address Carnarvon's anti-social behaviour

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
Updated February 21 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Nationals Federal leader David Littleproud and The Nationals WA MP Merome Beard meeting with a Carnarvon business owner who has had her shop broken into 15 times over the past 12 months.

WITH five local businesses reportedly broken into in Carnarvon last night, an atmosphere of lawlessness has sadly become the new normal for people living in the once thriving, small, remote town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bree Swift

Bree Swift

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.