WITH five local businesses reportedly broken into in Carnarvon last night, an atmosphere of lawlessness has sadly become the new normal for people living in the once thriving, small, remote town.
The Nationals Federal leader David Littleproud, who touched down in Carnarvon on Sunday night, said within an hour of his arrival a spate of break-ins had been inflicted on local businesses.
"There were nearly half a dozen businesses that were robbed or broken into and we saw first hand the human toll on the business owners," Mr Littleproud said.
"One business owner here, Emma the local vet, has been broken into 15 times in the last 12 months.
"It's unsustainable and it needs leadership at a State and Federal level."
Along with the Coral Coast Vet Hospital, the Carnarvon Bowling Club, Tilly Lane (a local gift shop), the IGA supermarket and The Nationals WA local office were also broken into, while rubbish trucks were tagged at the Carnarvon Shire Depot on Sunday evening.
The crime spree comes at the same time as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's visit to Western Australia, which has scheduled stops in Perth and Kalgoorlie today, before he heads to Port Hedland on Tuesday for a Federal Cabinet meeting.
Mr Littleproud flew to Carnarvon to meet with civic leaders in the remote Gascoyne community concerned about the unrelenting wave of crime and antibehavioural behaviour plaguing the town and called on the Prime Minister to also visit the town while in WA.
"The Prime Minister needs to show real leadership and accept the invitation of the Carnarvon Shire Council and other regional WA councils to visit as a priority, to see first-hand the problems on the ground," Mr Littleproud said.
"These towns need help, support and government intervention and I urge the Prime Minister to make a small and easy detour while in WA."
As part of a proposed plan of action to address crime in town, the Carnarvon Shire Council has requested State and Federal government intervention, the establishment of a safe house in town and support programs for families in crisis,
Other practical measures the Shire would like to see implemented include the introduction of the cashless debit card to help stop alcohol-fueled violence.
Ngalah Community Services worker Kay Mongoo, who has lived in Carnarvon for the past 30 years, said drug use had also become a huge problem in the town in recent years.
Ms Mongoo, who works for the organisation's Remote School Attendance Strategy (RSAS) program that aims to get kids to school five days a week, recently started a new nightly foot patrol with a fellow community member.
"We walk around the streets and outskirts, trying to keep the kids off the street and out of trouble," Ms Mongoo said.
"We want to get our community back to the way it was a few years ago.
"The parents are taking no responsibility for their kids and they are not worried about their education.
"Hopefully we can get a safe house (in the town) and take the kids there at night, feed them and let them have a sleep.
"We don't know what the solution is but we've got to try all of these different strategies and hopefully one day one of these strategies will work."
The Nationals WA MP for North West Central said the issues in Carnarvon were systemic throughout WA and across Australia.
"We need the State government to review service gaps across all the groups in Carnarvon and return senior regional managers back to town - dealing with issues from hundreds of kilometres away is just not effective," Ms Beard said.
READ MORE:
"We've been calling for the establishment of a safe space for children who are roaming the streets at night, particularly between 11pm and 7am."
Following the Federal government's recent announcement that it would commit $250 million for the Northern Territory to help address youth crime issues, last Wednesday in parliament Ms Beard requested that Premier Mark McGowan seek the same funding from his Federal counterparts for WA.
"I've had no response from him to date, but I think it's very much a State and Federal issue," Ms Beard said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.