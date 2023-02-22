COUNTRY towns are hoping to continue their growth, with government investment and infrastructure continuing to grow in the regions.
The Real Estate Institute of WA president Joe White said it was encouraging to see investment into regional ports, such as the $350 million promised for Geraldton, as along with that would come more jobs and opportunities for regional towns.
The Busselton-Margaret River Airport is a brilliant example of bringing jobs to the regions, with three FI-FO companies flying from Busselton.
This has made the region more accessible for families that were originally "city-bound" and, naturally, the demand for property increases as more people move to the regions.
"It's huge to all of a sudden see towns such as Katanning and Mt Barker all of a sudden have house price growth and population increases in those areas," Mr White said.
"That growth trend stopped shortly after World War II and a microscopic virus all of a sudden made those towns attractive, on the basis of affordability and a sense of community."
Mr White said he was happy to see the continued investment in WA ports, as he believed it will open up the region to more economic activity.
"Quality infrastructure treats the region very well," Mr White said.
While he believed it would take some time for the money to trickle down the system, he said it was likely people will over-estimate what a difference the investment will make in five years, but underestimate how much will happen in 10 years.
"If you are looking at what is happening around Bunbury, even with lithium, it is a powerhouse of industrial activity," Mr White said.
While there has also been an announcement on port upgrades in Port Hedland, Mr White believes this won't do as much as the port upgrades in Bunbury.
"There's more jobs coming out of an upgrade," Mr White said.
"Upgrading the port in Port Hedland is more of the same going out, which won't equal a lot of jobs on the ground, but upgrading Bunbury could have a big impact."
He was hoping the increase in jobs would result in a continued influx of people into the regions post-pandemic.
Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.
