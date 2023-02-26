Farm Weekly
Home/News

Wagin Woolorama Wine Baa is back

By Lynette Carew-Reid
February 26 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lancaster Wine from the Swan Valley can be found in the Woolorama Wine Baa.

WHEN the hustle and bustle of Woolorama becomes too much it is possible to escape the crowds with a visit to the Woolorama Wine Baa.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.