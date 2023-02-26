WHEN the hustle and bustle of Woolorama becomes too much it is possible to escape the crowds with a visit to the Woolorama Wine Baa.
The family-friendly venue offers what foot-weary patrons are seeking - somewhere to sit in airconditioning, relax and enjoy a barista-made coffee and cake, cool refreshment or a gourmet lunch.
Local lady Mel Ball came up with the idea of the Woolorama Wine Baa and for the past 12 years she has watched it grow and is continually looking to make it a place where people go for a Woolorama catch-up.
Her original idea was to create a more refined alternative than the rowdy Stockman's bar and you will find it in the green and white Nutrien Ag Solutions pavilion and be pleased to know there is a safely fenced off children's area with a sand pit for the smallest family members.
Every year the crowds that seek out the venue have inspired her to develop a varied program of hospitality and activities and husband Justin has been her creative offsider making them come to fruition.
This year Ms Ball said on Friday night five private schools will host sundowners in the Baa for past, present and future families who have sent or will send the children to their respective schools.
The area has been extended to include an outdoor silo bar, aptly named the Mouton Baa, (French for sheep) on the lawn area.
Entertainment will include a magician, who on good authority has tricks to astound the most cynical disbeliever, music, and a display of Woolorama memorabilia including old photos, magazines and newspapers showing how much Woolorama has changed.
Ms Ball is also delighted to advise Mt Barker lady Ashleigh Barden from Messy Fingers Catering will be making her first appearance at the show and will be serving lunch-time cheese and meat ploughman's platters both days and a selection of its bao buns all day until 9pm each night from its caravan.
The pop-up servery has been popular catering for lunches and dinners in Mt Barker and Albany and at private functions, markets and events like Woolorama.
During the day coffee, cake, boutique beers will be served and Swan Valley winery Lancaster Wines has a licence to sell wine by the glass.
