THE weather gods turned on an almost perfect day for EP Johnson & Co's clearing sale at Wagin last week.
Being the first clearing sale in the Wagin district for 2023, there were many people out and about, culminating in 190 registrations for the sale of 268 lots.
There was plenty of positivity among buyers at the sale, thanks largely to the past three very good seasons, giving buyers some surplus confidence to fulfil buying needs while getting an understanding of the market.
The sale got off to a great start on the sundries and maintained its momentum until the end of the sale.
Elders auctioneer Roger Fris and the Elders team, including the administration staff at the registration desk, all contributed to a very well managed sale.
Most importantly, vendors Lindsay and Chelsie Johnson and family were very pleased with the outcome with most high-value items surpassing expected reserves, while buyers were happy to sit down and settle their accounts with a smile.
After 40 years on the farm, the third-generation farmers made the decision to move to Perth to focus on their children's future.
The top-priced item of the day was a Croplands Rogator 1300 SP sprayer, 120', 4153 hours with Raven GPS which sold for $180,000 to Cadelup Farms, Gnowangerup.
This buyer also collected the Rogator rims and tyres for $18,000.
A John Deere 7610 front wheel assist tractor 8708 hours with front-end loader and Outback autosteer, sold to Quailerup Nominees, Wagin, for $70,000.
Duncan P South & Co, Darkan, paid $70,000 for the 1997 John Deere 9870 STS header with 4900 engine hours and 3415 rotor hours and 42' Midwest draper front.
This buyer also outlaid $3575 for a 80' Hydraboom twin-line boomsprayer.
A 2003 K104 Kenworth prime mover, 880,000km and 90 tonne rated, was knocked down to Rockwell Farms, Kondinin, for $53,000, while the 2019 Duraquip Bulk Force triaxle bin tipper it was hitched to, sold separately for $90,500 DJ & KM Smith, Katanning.
A Case 9370 4WD tractor with two new spare tyres, and fitted with an Outback 3s autosteer and 6330 hours was snapped up with a winning $59,000 bid.
Apache Investments Australia secured a John Deere 670A grader for $50,000.
Local buyers RE Ball & Son, acquired a 2022 model offset Pottinger Terradisc 3001 for $29,000, while also just one season old was a 2022 Commander Agquip trail feeder, 3.5 tonne 60:40 split with auger and scales, which sold to Australian Food & Farming, Pingrup, for $23,000.
Some other higher prices recorded at the sale included a 2018 New Holland Discbine 316 mower conditioner which sold for $31,000 and a TPW self pinning wool press which realised $20,000.
