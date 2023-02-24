Farm Weekly
CBH celebrated the Brookton rail siding project with WA Agricultural Minister Jackie Jarvis and CEO Ben Macnamara.

February 24 2023 - 9:11pm
Wheatbelt Development Commission acting CEO Susan Hall (left), Minister for Agriculture Jacki Jarvis, CBH chair Simon Stead, Member for the Agricultural Region Darren West and CBH CEO Ben Macnamara at CBH Brookton site this morning

EXCITING developments were underway at Brookton today, with the CBH Group commemorating the start of work at the Brookton rail siding extension, which is the first of 11 rail siding extension projects as part of the Agricultural Supply Chain Initiative (ASCI).

