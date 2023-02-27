Farm Weekly
Dr Greg Rebetzke wins 2023 GRDC Seed of Light award.

By Jasmine Peart
February 27 2023 - 4:15pm
Dr Greg Rebetzke, was presented with the 2023 Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) western region Seed of Light Award on Monday morning.

ONE of Australia's leading research geneticists in wheat breeding, Dr Greg Rebetzke, is the recipient of the prestigious 2023 Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) western region Seed of Light Award.

