Roy Addis ready for Wagin Woolorama steward duties

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 2 2023 - 4:00pm
Roy Addis will be overseeing the Unigrain British and Australasian breeds at the 50th Woolorama.

ROY Addis is a familiar face in the meat sheep industry, but breeders will see Mr Addis in the unexpected role of Unigrain British and Australasian breeds head steward at the 50th Wagin Woolorama.

