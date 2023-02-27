Farm Weekly
Home/News

Bolt family, Claypans stud, Corrigin, to miss more Wagin Wooloramas

By Lynette Carew-Reid
February 27 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All that remains of one of the two shearing sheds that burnt down at Claypans Merino and Poll Merino, Corrigin, stud last year.

WHEN the Merinos line up in the Wagin Woolorama showring there will be one stud conspicuous by its absence - Claypans - and it may be many years before the stud's connections Steven and Sandy Bolt are set to resume showing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.