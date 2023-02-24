THE 2023 Wagin Woolorama Rodeo will bring the weekend to a close when it kicks off at 5pm on the Saturday afternoon.
Highbury-based Blight's Haulage came onboard to sponsor the event for the first time in 2021 with a generosity that earned it naming rights and great appreciation from the Woolorama committee.
When it was last held in 2021, it was a huge success with 220 competitors and a sell-out crowd of 1400 spectators.
Another exciting action-packed program is planned and when the bucking and kicking is over Perth five-member band Ben Graham and the Wyldeman will continue the entertainment through to midnight.
After missing last year, it is all happening again this year.
Woolorama sponsorship co-ordinator Carmen Keed said the generosity and help from the company's principal Kyran Blight made them more than a sponsor - they were a great partner.
Blight's Haulage specialises in livestock transport but also caters for all other transport needs.
For Woolorama, not only was the company a platinum sponsor, donating cash but it also went to great effort ensuring more than 1000 sheep were transported in and out over the two days for the shearing competition and the company was prepared to lend a hand with anything that had to be moved.
Spokesman Kyran Blight said they chose to support the Wagin Woolorama to ensure it went on.
"We like to support it because it is a local event and we want to give something back to the community we work in," Mr Blight said.
"Another motive is the advertising we get, plus it feels right to help where we can.
"It is a rural event for rural people who have supported and continue to support our business.
The rodeo is affiliated with Australian Bushmen's Campdraft and Rodeo Association (ABCRA) and features bull riding, bareback bronc riding, barrel racing and roping events.
During 2022, Woolorama was not the only rodeo that didn't go ahead.
For the past two years the national rodeo calendar has been effected by COVID, with all events requiring a COVID plan approved by the ABCRA, then last year flooding in the Eastern States meant many events were cancelled or postponed.
The Blight's Wagin Woolorama Rodeo is the first rodeo on the WA calendar and riders have their fingers crossed the disruptions will be a thing of the past.
The rodeo starts at 5pm and cost is $15 for adults and $5 for children under 16 years.
