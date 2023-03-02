Farm Weekly
Home/News

Godfrey family makes the transition at Cunderdin

By Jasmine Peart
March 2 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Holly and Tom Godfrey were excited to begin controlling more of the farm and experiment with new chemicals as their parents go on European holidays.

THE difficulties of succession are highlighted within every farming operation when eventually the time comes for the baton to be passed from one generation to the next.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.