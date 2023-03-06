NEWS the 2022 Wagin Woolorama was to be cancelled just days out from the 50th year celebrations was a bitter disappointment for the organising committee.
Not only was it preparing to mark a significant milestone, the organising committee felt the loss of letting down local businesses, community groups and the region's agricultural industry which had come to rely on it and the economic boost it brought.
It was a blow they took on the chin but in no time the local community had bounced back and was looking forward to the next big event on Wagin's calendar.
A browse through The Wagin Wool Press, a newsletter published fortnightly by the Community Resource Centre, reveals there is much, much more to Wagin than Woolorama.
The local population is 1761 and for a small town it has a surprising diversity in its range of sporting, cultural and community interests that extends well beyond bowls, cricket and football.
Whether it is weekly ballet classes for youngsters, fortnightly old-time dancing, the monthly adrenaline rush of Great Southern Kart racing, or the prestigious annual three-day Saltbush Carnival where shooters stake their claim on the Phillip Becker Memorial trophy, it is truly a community with something for everyone.
While Woolorama was planning its 50th celebration, the Wagin Trotting Club, among the oldest in WA, had reasons to celebrate twice in 2022.
Last year it notched up 100 years of harness racing in the town and kicked off the season with a 10-race program, full stables and a special presentation for the first meeting of the year.
During the evening former club president and newly awarded life member Matthew Spurr took the microphone and spoke of leaner times gone by when the club was struggling and recalled the help received from the local St John Ambulance service, which was always available and present at meetings and trials at next to no charge.
He then had the privilege of presenting a $30,000 cheque on the club's behalf to help purchase a new ambulance for the Wagin sub-centre.
It was an enormous boost for local volunteers who had been fundraising for more than 18 months to purchase a new $200,000 ambulance and mobile stretcher.
Wagin St John chairman Jos Brummelman said many people and groups had contributed money but the Trotting Club's donation was the biggest they had received.
They also were grateful to receive a substantial donation from the Bridgetown St John sub-centre and people had taken advantage of Wagin's cash for cans collection point that had a QR code allowing proceeds to be donated.
"Many people have used that and we appreciate everything we get," Mr Brummelman said.
"There has been a demand for new ambulances in Perth and with COVID that is understandable but now we can look forward to taking delivery of the vehicle later this year."
In the meantime, the Wagin Trotting Club remains staunch with plans to build more horse stalls and a sprint lane on the track.
During its celebratory year, former Wagin Argus editor Don Davies was recognised for his 50 years-service on the committee during which time he was awarded life membership.
Mr Davies was club president for 14 years and served several terms as vice president.
He also was the Wagin's WA Country Trotting Association delegate, a judge, the photo finish film developer on race night, a track assistant and a timekeeper.
