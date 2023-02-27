Farm Weekly
Log chopping is part of 2023 Wagin Woolorama on March 10-11.

By Lynette Carew-Reid
February 27 2023 - 2:00pm
Grant Campbell gets ready to demonstrate his axemen skills in the lead up to the 2023 Wagin Woolorama.

IT is well recorded that Australia's first ever wood chopping competition was held between two axemen in Ulverstone, Tasmania, in 1870 when they wagered £25 on who could fell a tree the fastest.

