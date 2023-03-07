WHEN you go to the Wagin Woolorama, it would be wise to take a good map to help finding your way around the 300-plus commercial exhibitors that have booked sites for the 50th anniversary year.
Trade Fair co-ordinator Helen Shalders planned changes for 2022 and they will come to fruition this year with plenty of interesting stall holders and new areas.
She has worked hard to ensure the grounds are full and food and drinks are only a few steps away from anywhere.
Ms Shalders has been delighted with this year's response and has hinted at changes in the future.
She is making plans should the long-talked about demolition of the education pavilion happen and also said, in the light of increasing costs, the committee would be reviewing how it could make things easier for small traders.
In the meantime, the main oval with many of its regular exhibitors, have been joined for the first time by AFGRI Equipment Australia which relinquished it long-held site on the northern side of the grounds.
They will be among other major agricultural businesses such as Agriparts & Repairs, Moylan Grain Silos, Midland Stockyards, car dealerships, Burando Hill and the many others who have booked-out the 110 sites available.
First time exhibitor Bunnings Trade will give country people a sample of what most city people take for granted - a store close by.
The hardware company also has become a new platinum Woolorama sponsor and can be found at site 53 on the oval.
Other newcomers this year include Shed Kits Direct and CJD Trucks.
The gap left by AFGRI will change the look of the 500s area, a space that leads people from Kitchener Street past the Market Place food area (previously known as Food Court 2) towards the bright red and white under cover markets - the true heart of the 500s area.
The Market Place food area has evolved with a cluster of small marquees housing wineries, brewers and distillers and is a good place to stop and listen to musicians and grab a bite to eat.
There are many new food vendors throughout the show but most are in one of the two food courts with the Ram Road Food Court (previously Food Court 1) between the Education and Eric Farrow pavilions.
Keep walking towards the shearing shed and before you reach the under-cover markets, you will come to the outdoor fair overflowing with lots of new exhibitors like CT Gardens that has plants, the Bee Industry Council of WA - which will have a full beehive display, Wintergardenz Greenhouses Australia, which designs manufactures and installs greenhouses.
READ MORE:
There also is metal fabricator Gweldart that makes garden features and others such as Mal's Rustic & Recycled Furniture and Martin Jaine Sculptures that may also hold some appeal for gardeners.
The markets are also at capacity with stalwart exhibitors like Gerry's Novelties and Frobees Honey joined by newcomers in Knotted Earth Creations and Wag Tails Natural.
If you are heading from the shearing competition, then it may be worth stopping at The Wandering Hangi Pit that will have a feast fit for Wagin's resident Kiwis to enjoy
The Village Green behind the Nutrien Ag Solutions' building will showcase a few commercial exhibitors but it also is where you will find most of Woolorama's entertainment such as log chopping and the Young Farmers Competition.
Australian Wool Innovations can be found in Ram Road by the Merino pavilion and opposite the Stockman's Bar.
The Bull-avarde Square, also known as the 400s area, has its regulars like Co-operative Bulk Handling, UTF Australia and Peter Rundle MLA, 4Farmers, WAFarmers and other service industries and small retailers.
Keep heading west and you will reach the Wool Pavilion.
It has had a facelift and will have new exhibitors such as Dusty Lifestyle, a country style clothing and accessories stall and, despite the name, if you are keen to support the wool industry, then visit Rattle Ya Dags, run by sole trader Mary Rose Matthews, who is passionate about encouraging people to ditch synthetics and wear more wool.
In the pavilion you will find Woolorama's merchandise stall displaying memorabilia and selling commemorative souvenirs and while you are there, stop a while and catch one of the fashion parades to be held regularly on both days.
By now if the weather has been warm, you may be looking for somewhere cooler, so head to the Home and Lifestyle pavilion, also known as the 300s area.
The 82 sites available have been booked out with commercial displays as varied as modular home builder Evoke Living Homes, Piano Magic, clothing retailer Linen Beach, bookseller Dymocks, and Whipper Snapper Distillery, just one of several boutique alcohol vendors selling takeaway drinks only.
Then it is time to head towards the oldest pavilion, the Education Pavilion, that apart from schools and colleges, also has a great display of birds of prey.
In between the trade fair exhibits, find time to wander through the many exhibitions showcasing art, photography and home industries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.