The Trade Fair at the 50th Wagin Woolorama is going to be huge

By Lynette Carew-Reid
March 7 2023 - 2:00pm
There will be strong interest in the Trade Fair at the Wagin Woolorama later this week.

WHEN you go to the Wagin Woolorama, it would be wise to take a good map to help finding your way around the 300-plus commercial exhibitors that have booked sites for the 50th anniversary year.

