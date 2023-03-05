Farm Weekly
New Holland tractor sells for $240,000 at Williams clearing sale

By Mal Gill
March 5 2023 - 8:30pm
Jonty Petchell, Williams, with the top lot $240,000 tractor he just successfully bid for at the Gillett family clearing sale. The 2022 New Holland T7.260 with Auto Command transmission had only 62 hours on it and in the cab retained a new tractor smell, but according to Mr Petchell it cost quite a lot less than an equivalent new tractor.

TOP item at the WE & PM Gillett clearing sale at Williams last week, an almost new 2022 New Holland T7.260 tractor with just 62 hours on it, demonstrated why clearing sales are so popular.

