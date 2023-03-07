Farm Weekly
Agriculture Minister Murray Watt stands firm on live export stance

By Brooke Littlewood
March 8 2023 - 8:50am
WAs live sheep export industry said it was not backing down, after Federal Agriculture Minister Murray Watt announced a new four-person panel would determine how and when the trade would be shut down. Picture by The Livestock Collective.

IF Australian live sheep exports are banned - what's next?

