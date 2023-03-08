THE Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week was one of highs and lows when beef steers and beef cross steers eased in value, while beef heifers and Friesian steers lifted considerably to result in the overall average of $1312 being similar to the company's last sale.
Added competition from live export buyers was a dominant feature, while agents and commission buyers were also very strong on the offering of just over 1300 head.
A few graziers were successful in buying but a total absence of lotfeeders was evident, as was the absence of bids through AuctionsPlus.
It was an excellent selection of store cattle presented, however most showed an expected drop in condition due to the dry conditions.
Beef steers topped at $1842 and 482c/kg while beef cross steers reached $1491 and 454c/kg.
The best of the beef heifers attracted strong support to reach $1810 to be up $100 and 26c/kg on the top price compared with the last store sale at Boyanup.
The few heavy Friesian steers made the greatest leap when the top price of $2061 and 352c/kg recorded a lift of more than $400 and 12c/kg.
A selection of mainly older poddies sold well to top at $934 and 390c/kg, more than $200 higher than the last sale.
Considering the quality, mated females and cows and calves did not make true value with these topping at $2600 and $2550 respectively.
The opening pen of 11 Angus steers weighing 492kg topped the beef steers when Harvey Beef bid to 374c/kg to return $1842 to vendor Roblyn Farms.
The next pen of eight Roblyn Farms Limousin steers went to Nutrien Livestock, Waroona agent Richard Pollock for $1786 when the 472kg steers made 378c/kg.
Mr Pollock was strong on the early pens, adding another eight Roblyn steers at $1699 for his Pinjarra client before taking the first two pens from Mullins and O'Leary for $1551 and $1460.
Rodney Galati, buying for Livestock Shipping Services (LSS) started with a line of eight Mullins and O'Leary steers weighing 368kg that cost $1413 at 384c/kg.
A pen of seven sleek Angus weighing 444kg from BW & RB Ridley, Brunswick, created extra competition before going to Nutrien Livestock, Busselton and Margaret River agent Jock Embry for $1777 and 400c/kg.
Harvey Beef was entered into the clerking sheets when paying $1640 and 380c/kg for six steers weighing 431kg, sold by T & FM Logrande Trust, Harvey.
Graziers Erindoon Farms, Pinjarra, bought several pens, starting with 11 Angus weighing 435kg at 386c/kg to outlay $1680 for the cattle from JE & BE Franklin.
Erindoon Farms later added nine from B & AS Lorrimar at $1623 and 10 sold by LE & EF Brookes, Yornup, costing $1586.
LSS snapped up several pens in succession, including eight Angus from J Shine & Co for $1621, 10 sold by SJ & HC O'Connell at $1628, as well as 12 sold by P & Y Busquets at $1641.
Later the top pen from DW Treloar, Boyup Brook, also went on the truck at $1693 and 454c/kg.
The top steer cents per kilogram price of 482c/kg was paid by LSS for 12 steers weighing 292kg which returned $1411 to Lautersha Farm, Noggerup.
The early heavy beef heifers sold to $1810, paid by Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook agent Jamie Abbs for seven sold account MJ Hewson, Dardanup, with the 489kg heifers going at 370c/kg.
Mr Abbs had earlier paid $1795 and $1774 for two other pens of Hewson heifers.
The top heifer cents per kilogram value of 414c/kg went to five Angus heifers weighing 298kg from Marrivale Downs that cost Tonka Farm & Contracting, $1233.
Only a small number of beef cross steers were penned resulting in a line of eight weighing 451kg from Emmetts Crossing Wines topping at $1491 when bought by Mr Pollock.
Lighter weight steers from NL & E Haddon, Yoongarillup, made the top of 454c/kg when Phil Musitano, buying for S & M Gardecki, Collie, outlaid $1240 for the 12 steers.
The first few pens of Friesian steers were a feature of the sale, with a pen of five weighing 687kg from AL & LC Windsor, Boyup Brook, topping the section at $2061 at 300c/kg when bought by Mr Abbs for his client.
Mr Abbs also added the second pen of Windsor steers costing $2043.
Nutrien Livestock, Peel representative Ralph Mosca paid the top of 352c/kg for nine steers weighing 413kg, sold by NL & E Haddon, making $1456.
Another nine Haddon steers were bought by DM Lofthouse, Wokalup, for $1118 and 398c/kg.
Peter Lofthouse was also active, paying $1474 for four from N & R Scott, as well as another two pens costing $1456 and $1183.
Greg Jones and Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner were also multiple pen buyers.
The top dairy poddies were also from the Haddon draft, selling for $934 and 390c/kg to Mr Abbs, who paid $914 for another 14 Haddon poddies for the same client.
Other better returns included $851 for 10 calves sold by JS Crimp paid by Mr Abbs, with Mr Pollock bidding to $760 for another 11 Crimp poddies.
Mr Pollock paid the $2600 for a line of mature mated cows from DM & ND Kelly, while Mr Embry bid the top of $2550 for 10 cows and calves sold by F Slee & Co, Yoongarillup, as well as taking both lines cows sold account SH Fry & Son, Benger, at $2500.
WHAT THE AGENT SAID:
NUTRIEN Livestock auctioneer and Boyanup/Capel agent Chris Waddingham said the sale saw a mixed quality yarding typical for the time of year and most of the consignments from vendors were less than 30 head as producers clean up their younger weaners.
"The market fluctuated depending on the quality and conformation of the cattle," Mr Waddingham said.
"The live export trade were strong in the sale on suitable beef steers and heifers.
"The Friesian steers were stronger than our sale last month with the offering seeing strong enquiry from local graziers."
