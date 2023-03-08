Farm Weekly
Beef steers sell to $1842 at Boyanup store cattle sale

By Rob Francis
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:59pm, first published 4:34pm
Andrew (left) and Stuart McCormack, Pinjarra, bought several pens of cattle, paying up to $1586.

THE Nutrien Livestock store cattle sale at Boyanup last week was one of highs and lows when beef steers and beef cross steers eased in value, while beef heifers and Friesian steers lifted considerably to result in the overall average of $1312 being similar to the company's last sale.

