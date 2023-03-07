Farm Weekly
Carenda Angus bull sale tops $16,000 at Katanning.

By Kyah Peeti
March 7 2023 - 12:00pm
Taking home the top-priced $16,000 bull, Carenda Shockwave S34 at the Carenda bull sale was Bowie Beef Bridgetown. With the top-priced bull is Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup representative James Culleton (left), Elders stud stock representatives Lauren Rayner and Russell McKay, Bowie Beef manager Mat Fairbrass and Carenda stud co-principal Matt Kitchen.

THE quality of the Carenda Angus stud bulls continued to impress buyers at the Kitchen family's on-property sale last week at Katanning when prices sky-rocketed to $16,000.

