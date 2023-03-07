THE quality of the Carenda Angus stud bulls continued to impress buyers at the Kitchen family's on-property sale last week at Katanning when prices sky-rocketed to $16,000.
The well-presented line-up of 27 bulls seemed to attract quite the crowd at the sale with buyers taking advantage of the helmsman style sale and the friendly Kitchen family hospitality.
The sale also drew attention from potential buyers on the AuctionsPlus platform with spirited bidding coming from the sale itself and via AuctionsPlus.
The Kitchen family didn't struggle to sell their sires with a near on 100pc clearance and strong buyer support taking this year's average to $7692, which was up $379 on last year's average.
The Elders selling team led the sale with reserve prices starting at $5000 for each bull, although they didn't stay that way for long.
Elders stud stock representative Russell McKay was very pleased with the sale outcome.
"We are really happy with the sale's clearance," Mr McKay said.
"The Kitchen family's hard work has really paid off since they started having their own sale five years ago."
Mr McKay said the Kitchen family has had two excellent, solid sales in a row.
"This will give them plenty of confidence for further sales," he said.
"Having the top price value of $16,000 and six bulls over $10,000 is really positive."
Mr McKay said the selling team was very proud and happy that they are able to be a part of the sale.
Lot six attracted buyers attention both at the sale and on AuctionsPlus and eventually sold for $16,000 to Mat Fairbrass, manager at Bowie Beef, Bridgetown.
Carenda Shockwave S34 is a son of Musgrave 316 Stunner and out of Carenda Lottie Q39.
It had estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +1.1 calving ease direct (CEDir), -4.0 gestation length (GL), +5.7 birthweight (BWT), +61, +112 and +140 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +128 mature cow weight (MCW), +16 for milk, +3.3 scrotal size (SS), -4.2 days to calving (DC), +80 carcase weight (CWT), +4.8 eye muscle area (EMA), +1.2 for both rib and rump fats, +0.2 retail beef yield (RBY), +0.8 intramuscular fat (IMF), +0.13 net feed intake (NFI-F) and +20 for docility (DOC).
With these figures it ranks in the top 6 per cent for 400-day weight, top 8pc for 200-day weight, top 11pc for 600-day weight, top 12pc MCW and top 15pc CWT.
Mr Fairbrass also paid $10,000 for the lot two bull, Carenda Sphinx S21, which is sired by Varilek Geddes 7068 and is also out of Carena Lottie Q70.
Sphinx S21 ranks in the top 17pc for NFI-F, top 18pc for RBY and top 26pc for milk.
Bowie Beef finished off as the volume and top-priced buyer for the day, taking home five Carenda bulls at an average of $10,000.
Mr Fairbrass has been buying from Carenda for three years now and said he had bought Musgrave 316 Stunner sons before and liked the way they performed.
"I bought a total of five bulls today, one as a backup and three for heifers and lot six for the cow herd," Mr Fairbrass said.
"This year we will mate 1050 head of cattle including heifers."
Hourston Grazing, Redmond, managed to successfully bid to the sale's second top price of $11,000 for lot four bull, Carenda Safari S7.
Safari S7 is sired by Varilek Geddes 7068 and out of Carenda Wilcoola and has EBVs of -6.7 CEDir, -4.0 GL, +6.1 BWT, +51, +92 and +121 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +121 MCW, +18 for milk, +1.4 SS, -4.4 DC, +72 CWT, +5.0 EMA, -1.8 and -1.2 for rib and rump fats, +0.8 RBY, -0.1 IMF, -0.06 NFI-F and +21 for DOC.
Also purchasing two bulls at the top-end of the catalogue was AuctionsPlus buyer George Nicolaou, G & K Nicolaou, Yanmah Farm Contracting, Manjimup.
Mr Nicolaou paid the sale's third top price of $10,500 for pen 24 bull Carenda Quixote S80 which is a son of Millah Murrah Quixote Q96 and out of Carenda Koojan N21.
It ranks in the top 10pc for milk and top 26pc for 200-day weight and SS.
The Manjimup buyer rounded out his purchases with pen 25 bull, Carena Quixote, which is also sired by Millah Murrah Quixote Q96 and out of Carenda Miss Vegas N34.
This bull ranks in the top 11pc for milk and top 24pc for 200-day weight.
Ten Year Developments, Albany, purchased the remaining $10,000 bull from pen eight, Carenda Scotch S20.
The Powerpoint WS 5503 son is out of Carenda Miss Vegas K12 and ranks in the top 16pc for NFI-F.
Also picking up a high volume of bulls was Bancell Farms, Pinjarra, securing a team of four bulls to a top of $8000, averaging $6000.
Its $8000 pen 19 bull, Carenda Sledgehammer S69, is a son of Carenda Quill Q30 and out of Carenda Tupana L19.
Boyanup buyers, Dairydale Pastoral Co put together a team of three bulls at the completion of the sale at an average of $6500 and a high of $7500.
The Boyanup account paid $7500 for Carenda Slideshow S18 which is sired by S Powerpoint WS 5503 and out of Carenda Miss Vegas H51.
Carenda Angus stud co-principals Matt and Daniegh Kitchen were happy with the result of their sale.
"We really want to thank everyone for attending the sale and the buyers, it's much appreciated," Mr Kitchen said.
Mr Kitchen also said they had lots of return buyers this year with positive feedback.
"We have heard some really good feedback this year from buyers and that this year's offering has been one of the best so far," he said.
"We like to cover all bases with clients and aim to breed better bulls every year.
"We also aim to offer more bulls in next year's sale too."
