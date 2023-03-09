Farm Weekly
Little Meadows Angus peaks at $35,000 at Dardanup

By Jodie Rintouil
March 9 2023 - 12:00pm
Prices hit a stud record $35,000 for this bull Little Meadows Stringer S62 at the Little Meadows Angus on-property bull sale at Dardanup last week. With the bull were Virbac central WA area sales manager Kylie Meloury (left), who sponsored the top-priced bull buyer prize, buyer Dale Jansen, Fernwood Farm, Preston Valley, Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling and Elders stud stock and Bridgetown representative Deane Allen.

WHEN the final bull left the ring at last week's Little Meadows Angus on-property bull sale at Dardanup, it marked the close to another record-breaking sale for the Golding family's stud.

