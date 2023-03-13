IT is safe to say the Wise family's quality line-up of Murray Grey bulls and heifers were keenly sought after at the 29th annual on-property bull sale at its Katanning-based stud, Southend.
The extremely well-presented pens of heifers and bulls had buyers filling the shed and grandstands at the property to secure and bid on their preferred catalogue favourites and soak up the Wise family hospitality.
With solid buying support, the diverse offering of 54 Murray Grey saw an 80 per cent clearance, with 43 selling under the hammer at an average of $9047 and to a top of $15,000.
In the female side of the catalogue all 10 registered heifers sold for an average of $3330 and a top of $4500, while the stud also achieved a complete clearance of the unregistered heifers which topped at $2700 and average $2025.
Elders auctioneer and Donnybrook representative Pearce Watling said there was a very good even line-up of bulls.
"The top end sold well and there was good buying opportunity for everyone on sale day," Mr Watling said.
"It was also positive to see buyer support from all over the State."
Mr Watling also said there was good support in the heifer offering too.
"The heifers sold to good enquiry given the current cattle market," he said.
Mr Watling took bids from left right and centre on the day which saw prices reach a top of $15,000.
Achieving the top price of $15,000 was Southend Sassy, in lot 29 which was snapped up by Rob Bass and Kerry Pinch, RP Bass and KR Pinch, Boyup Brook.
The spring-drop sire is a son of Southend Narssist and out of Southend K-Sapphire K763.
It has estimated breeding values (EBVs) of +3.8 birthweight (BWT), +31, +47 and +60 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +51 mature cow weight (MCW), +3 milk, +0.3 scrotal size (SS), +41 carcase weight (CWT), +2.1 eye muscle area (EMA), -0.1 and -0.1 for rib and rump fats, +1.0 retail beef yield (RBY) and 0.0 intramuscular fat (IMF).
With these figures, Sassy ranks in the top 15pc for 200-day weight, top 25pc for 400-day weight, top 30pc for CWT and EMA.
Mr Bass said he had been buying from the Wise family for about 20 years.
Stud principal Kurt Wise said Sassy had quality genetics.
"The bull is an outstanding type and has a good structure," Mr Wise said.
"He is also a low to moderate birthweight figure, which makes him a good all round universal bull which is why he had lots of competition."
Two bulls achieved the second top price of $13,000 with the first being snapped up by the volume buyer at the sale, Bettini Beef, Port Hedland.
It's $13,000 bull, Southend Sugar Daddy was sired by Wallawong Xyris and out of Southend Jelly Bean M62.
The long, thick bull has EBVs of +3.8 BWT, +33, +52 and +75 for 200, 400 and 600-day weight , +77 MCW,
+4 milk, +1.0 SS, +48 CWT, +2.0 EMA, +0.1 and +0.2 for rib and rump fats, +0.9 RBY and +0.1 for IMF.
With these figures it ranks Sugar Daddy in the top 10pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and MCW.
Bettini Beef purchased seven bulls by the completion of the sale at an average of $9714.
Among the Bettini Beef's purchases was one of four, $12,000 third top-priced bulls, Southend Song Bird.
Song Bird is a son of Southend Narssist and ranks in the top 1pc for 200, 400 and 600-day weights and CWT, top 5pc for MCW and SS, top 10pc for milk and EMA and top 15pc RBY.
Achieving the other equal $13,000 equal second top price status was Southend Smelly, purchased by Lindsay Pastoral Co, Forrest Hill.
Smelly is a Southend Paypal son and out of Southend Q441 Jelly Bean and possesses EBVs of +3.3 BWT, +19, +28 and +37 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +44 MCW, 0 milk, -0.4 SS, +26 CWT, +2.1 EMA, -0.2 and -0.4 rib and rump fats, +1.3 RBY and -0.3 IMF.
Paying the equal third top price of $12,000 was Hampden Farm, Brookhampton, for lot 24 bull Southend Shamrock, another Southend Narssist son.
It ranks in the top 1pc for 200, 400-day weights and CWT, top 5pc for 600-day weight.
Larussa Assets, Gingin, picked up two bulls at an average of $9000, with one of them being Southend Sire in lot one for $12,000.
Sire is a Southend Narssist son and ranks in the top 1pc for 200-day weight, top 5pc for 400 and 600-day weights and CWT, top 10pc MCW.
The fourth bull to achieve $12,000 Southend Slip Stream, was purchased by local account Yolander Holdings Pty Ltd, Kojonup.
Slip Stream is a son of Wallawong Xyris and ranks in the top 15pc for RBY, top 20pc for 200-day weight, top 25pc for milk.
In the registered heifer offering, all 10 heifers offered were sold with prices reaching a top of $4500.
South Australian buyer, Lennard Wicks, paid the sum for Tullibardine T953 Peanut which is a daughter of Mungatta Tijuana Q10 and out of Tullibardine Peanut K124.
The stylish young heifer has EBVs of +6.5 BWT, +38, +60 and +83 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +91 MCW, +7 for milk, +0.5 SS and +52 CWT.
Mr Wicks rounded out his purchases in the heifer offering with an additional heifer from pen 64, Southend T914 Katie, which was sired by Mungatta Tijuana Q10 at $3700.
This heifer has EBVs of +5.1 BWT, +34, +55 and +78 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +81 MCW, +3 for milk, +1.3 SS and +52 CWT.
The second top heifer price of $3900 was paid by Stockhill Grazing Company, Quairading, for Southend S838 Perfection.
Perfection is a maternal sister to Southend Narssist being a daughter of Carlinga Mordred and out of Southend K-Perfection K769.
Perfection has EBVs of +3.6 BWT, +31, +55 and +65 for 200, 400 and 600-day weights, +61 MCW, +10 for milk, +1.3 SS and +47 CWT.
Bettini Beef was again the volume buyer in the registered heifer offering, taking home a total of three heifers at an average of $3133 and to a top of $3300 for Southend S781 Capri Lass.
There were again 70 unregistered heifers up for grabs, selling in lots of five on the day, and sure enough there was a 100 per cent clearance with the best priced pen achieving $2700, three times.
The first pen of heifers to sell for $2700 were knocked down to Coonawarra Farms, Bruce Rock.
The Bruce Rock account also took home the offering's second top price at $2600 and two more pens at $2200 and $1950.
The remaining two $2700 top-priced pens were snapped up to overall volume buyer Bettini Beef.
Bettini Beef bought six heifer pens ranging from $1800 to $2700, leaving with 30 unregistered heifers in total.
Henco Rural, Donnybrook, bought the last two pens of unregistered heifers paying $1300 and $1400.
Southend stud principal Kurt Wise was very pleased with the result.
"We had a lot of return clients and new clients which was really pleasing to see," Mr Wise said.
"It seems that everyone secured bulls that they wanted and buyers have been telling me they are really pleased with their purchases."
Mr Wise said that the main focus was to continue breeding top quality bulls.
"We want everyone to have access to good quality bulls," he said.
"We would also like to thank all the buyers and underbidders for the support and travelling all the way to Katanning to take a look at our bulls on offer.
"It is much appreciated."
