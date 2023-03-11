Farm Weekly
$11,000 paid for Narralda Samson S056 at the Mt Barker saleyards

By Kyah Peeti
March 11 2023 - 11:00am
Making the sales $11,000 top price was Narralda Samson S056 which was knocked down to Shane Kelliher, Kelliher Bros, Wandering.

THE annual Narralda Shorthorn bull and female sale yet again presented a quality line-up of bulls and commercial females for buyers to select from at the Mt Barker saleyards last week.

