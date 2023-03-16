Farm Weekly
Nutrien Harcourts WA auction sells to $12,594/hectare

By Jasmine Peart
March 16 2023 - 4:00pm
FarmBuy Real Estate
In a high rainfall area at Coomalbidgup averaging 420 millimetres over the past five years K-Cee Ridges cropping rotations have been canola and wheat, with some sheep in the program over time.

PROPERTY sale records continue to be broken across the State, with Paul Thomason from Nutrien Harcourts WA the latest to smash the previous benchmark in the Coomalbidgup area.

