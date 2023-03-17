Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

$27,000 record at 27th annual Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus sale

By Kane Chatfield
March 17 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $27,000 new stud record top-priced bull at the 27th annual Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus bull sale at Bridgetown last week were Elders South West livestock manager Michael Carroll (left) and Bonnydale stud co-principal Rob Introvigne. The bull, Bonnydale Rock N Roll T232, was purchased by the Hopkins family, Wormbete Black and traditional Simmental and SimAngus studs, Illabo, New South Wales, operating on AuctionsPlus.

NEW stud record top price and sale average highlighted another strong result at the 27th annual Bonnydale Black Simmental and SimAngus yearling bull sale at Bridgetown last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.