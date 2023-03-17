Farm Weekly
Southend Murray Greys dominate Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo

By Kyah Peeti and Kane Chatfield
March 17 2023 - 4:00pm
The grand champion unled exhibit at the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at this years Wagin Woolorama was exhibited by the Wise familys Southend Murray Grey stud, Katanning. With the champion heifer Southend Vanessa were judge Rob Onley (left), Candy Mountain Cattle, Noorat, Victoria, with Southend stud principal Kurt Wise and sponsor and Unigrain co-chief executive officer Andrew May.

KATANNING-based Southend Murray Grey stud's dominance in the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama continued into the unled section.

