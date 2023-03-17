KATANNING-based Southend Murray Grey stud's dominance in the Commonwealth Bank Cattle Expo at the 2023 Wagin Woolorama continued into the unled section.
The unled section of the expo had a fresh format this year with individual awards for registered stud unled bulls and heifers adding to the traditional unled pairs competition.
It was the fourth year in a row Southend stud principal Kurt Wise and his family continued their winning streak, taking out the grand champion unled heifer pair title.
Judge, Rob Onley, Candy Mountain Cattle, Noorat, Victoria, said although they were the only heifer pair entered they would have been tough to beat.
"They were an exceptionally well-balanced pair of heifers," Mr Onley said.
"They had good structure and were overall very correct."
In the individual classes Southend also took home the top award for the grand champion unled exhibit title with a heifer, Southend Vanessa.
Prior to receiving the grand champion ribbon, Vanessa which is a daughter of Wallalong Xyris, was sashed the champion unled heifer.
Vanessa managed to beat its stablemate, Southend Gemstone from its class and three other heifers from another class to the champion unled heifer ribbon and judge, Mr Onley said this heifer didn't immediately catch his eye.
"At first she didn't, but the more I looked over her the more I realised there was actually nothing to fault," Mr Onley said.
"She has great style and thickness from behind and is incredibly well-balanced."
The reserve champion unled heifer was awarded to Southend Cleopatra which beat three other heifers in its class.
The champion unled bull sash was awarded to Morrisvale Thor T8 exhibited by the Morris family, Morrisvale Limousin stud, Narrikup.
The 580 kilogram Thor is a son of Morrisvale Lumberjack and out of Morrisvale E13.
Mr Onley said Thor's power and presence placed it over the other bulls.
"He owns his ground when he is parading," Mr Onley.
"He is a very stylish, open ribbed bull which makes him stand out from the other entrants."
Coming runner up to Thor and sashed reserve champion unled bull was Southend Tucker, which is a son of Southend Narcissist exhibited by the Southend Murray Grey stud.
