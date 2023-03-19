IT is safe to say that the Pugh family's 19th annual Summit Gelbvieh on-property bull sale at Narrikup was arguably one of the most even line-ups of Gelbvieh bulls from start to finish presented by the family in the sale's history.
In the sale the Pughs offered a slightly larger offering of 33 quality and consistent bulls this year, ensuring there was a bull for everyone both present and logged into the AuctionsPlus platform.
Buyers filled the stands at the Narrikup property and enjoyed the Pugh family hospitality while keeping the Elders selling team on its toes.
Spirited bidding and strong buyer support kept the Helmsman-style sale alive for more than an hour, giving the potential for complete control over securing their catalogue favourites, with the top price reaching $15,500.
The sale sold to an overall $7780 average for the 25 bulls sold under the hammer from 33 bulls offered.
Broken down, six of the seven Black Gelbvieh bulls sold to an average of $7583, while 19 of the 26 Red Gelbvieh bulls sold to an average of $7842.
Elders, Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger was very pleased with the sale outcome for the Pugh family.
"The bulls were presented exceptionally well and the Pugh family should be congratulated," Mr Wallinger said.
"There was good support both at the sale and on AuctionsPlus which was very pleasing to see."
Mr Wallinger said it was an overall great sale result, with new and returning buyers making an appearance on the day.
Summit Fleetwood S0108, in lot 25 attracted attention from those at the sale and online supporters resulting in the May 2021-drop bull achieving the sale's top price of $15,500.
Placing the winning bid on Fleetwood S0108 was Tracie and Michael Borg, Michael Borg Investments, Maclagan, Queensland, who had travelled to WA to attend the bull sale in person.
Their 714kg purchase is a son of Summit Fleetwood Mac N133 and out of Summit Gucci L139 and has expected progeny differences (EPDs) of 2.05 calving ease (CE), 0.3 birthweight (BWT), 16.4 weaning weight (WWT), 24.2 yearling weight (YW), 1.8 for milk, 4.6 maternal calving ease (MCE), 10.0 maternal weaning weight (MWWT), -0.1 scrotal circumference (SC), 17.2 carcase weight (CWT), 0.85 rib eye area (REA) and 0.450 fat.
READ MORE:
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for fat, top 4pc for MCE and top 10pc for WWT.
The Borg family was also the volume buyer, securing seven bulls all up at an average of $8571.
Included in their purchases was an $11,500 sire, Summit Fleetwood S0037, which is also a son of Summit Fleetwood Mac N133 and out of Summit Maria H84.
It has EPDs of 2.35 CE, 0.7 BWT, 15.8 WWT, 23.8 YW, 3.0 for milk, 3.4 MCE, 10.9 MWWT, 0.1 SC, 17.0 CWT, 0.53 REA and 0.400 fat.
It ranks in the top 1pc for fat and top 15pc for WWT and MCE.
Mr Borg said it was their first time buying from the Summit stud.
"We were selecting based on temperament, milk production, fertility and the hardiness of these bulls," Mr Borg said.
"These types of bulls are easy to look after, they always last and are fertile beyond belief.
"The bone and length when we cross Gelbvieh bulls with our Brahman breeders is great and we get very quick growth rates."
The Borgs also run a herd of 50 commercial Gelbvieh cows.
A couple of the bulls they purchased will be joined to these to breed bulls to use over their Brahmans, while the remainder will go directly into the Brahman herd.
The Avery family, WC, BE & DC Avery, Scott River, took home both the second and third top-priced bulls at $13,000 and $12,500.
Another Summit Fleetwood Mac N133 son, Summit Fleetwood S0104, which was out of Summit Beatrice was bought for $13,000 by the Scott River buyers.
Fleetwood S0104 has EPDs of 0.63 CE, 0.6 BWT, 11.8 WWT, 19.3 YW, 1.7 for milk, 2.8 MCW, 7.6 MWWT, 0.1 SC, 19.2 CWT, 0.68 REA and 0.350 fat.
These figures rank it in the top 1pc for fat and top 15pc for WWT and MCE.
The Avery's paid $12,500 for their other purchase, Summit Brickhouse S0270, which is a son of Summit Brick M083 and out of Summit Fuji Q0096.
It has EPDs of +0.30 CE, 0.1 BWT, 14.9 WWT, 25.7 YW, 2.0 for milk, 3.5 MCE, 9.4 MWWT, 0.6 SC, 22.8 CWT, 0.59 REA and -0.025 fat.
With these figures it ranks in the top 1pc for fat, top 10pc for SC and CWT and top 15pc for WWT, YW and MCE.
Purchasing multiple bulls from the catalogue was local Narrikup producer Kangarabbi Farms.
It left the sale with three bulls to an average of $7333 and paid a top of $9500 for Summit Emperor S0109, in lot three.
Emperor is a Summit Emperor N92 son and out of Summit Calista M079.
It ranks in the top 1pc for fat and top 15pc for CWT, YW and WWT.
Also purchasing three bulls was John Duncan, Merinvale Grazing, Redmond, paying an average of $6167 and to a top of $6500 for Summit Brick S0028.
Brick S0028 was sired by Summit Brick M083 and out of Summit Stella Q0088.
It ranks in the top 1pc for fat and CWT, top 2pc for YW and top 3pc for WWT.
Summit Gelbvieh co-principal Clare King said she was very pleased with how the bulls were presented on the day and the evenness of the catalogue.
"We really want to thank everyone for coming and supporting the sale," Ms King said.
"There were both new and returning buyers at the sale, and it was great to have interstate interest and buyers too."
Ms King said they offered extra bulls in this year's sale.
"We wanted to give our buyers more buying opportunities and options at the sale this year," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.