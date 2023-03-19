Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

19th Summit Gelbvieh sale tops at $15,500

By Kyah Peeti
March 19 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the top-priced $15,500 bull, Summit Fleetwood S0108, is Zoetis area manager and sale sponsor Ben Fletcher, Elders Mt Barker agent Dean Wallinger with Summit Gelbvieh stud co-principals Alex Riggall (bottom left) and Clare King with the top price buyers, Tracie and Michael Borg, Michael Borg Investments, Maclagan, Queensland.

IT is safe to say that the Pugh family's 19th annual Summit Gelbvieh on-property bull sale at Narrikup was arguably one of the most even line-ups of Gelbvieh bulls from start to finish presented by the family in the sale's history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.