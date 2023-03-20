Farm Weekly
2014 header tops $346,000 at Cascade clearing sale

By Neil Brindley
March 20 2023 - 12:00pm
Vendors Scott (left) and Sue Pickering, Derellas Merino Co, with auctioneer Neil Brindlay.

BUYER interest from Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and all over Western Australia was recorded among 200 bidder registrations for Scott and Sue Pickering's Derellas Merino Co, on-property clearing sale at Cascade last week.

