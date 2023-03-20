BUYER interest from Queensland, Victoria, South Australia and all over Western Australia was recorded among 200 bidder registrations for Scott and Sue Pickering's Derellas Merino Co, on-property clearing sale at Cascade last week.
Sue's parents, Derrick and Stella Edwards had taken the property up in 1968 as a CP (Conditional Purchase) family farm block after they came out from the United Kingdom and had developed it before Scott and Sue continued the development, so there was also a strong Esperance region contingent attending.
The property has now been leased to the Whiting family from Munglinup.
Nutrien Livestock, in conjunction with the Chatley & Hutcheson Esperance team, conducted the sale, with 263 lots on offer and only a minimal number being passed in.
Top price of the day was $346,000 paid for a 2014 model John Deere S680 header with 640D draper front and trailer.
It was bought by TF & JM Robinson from York.
Second top price after strong bidding competition was $250,000 for a 113 tonne-rated 2011 Kenworth 909 prime mover.
It went to BS & JA Bailey, trading as Transby Trading, Jerramungup.
There was strong competition for all of the grain handling equipment, with the 25t Grain King single-axle chaser bin being bid to $95,000 by Gum View Farming, Nyabing.
Also under strong competition was the 2003 model Extreme Concepts triaxle tipper trailer which was bid to $80,000 and secured by Excel Farms Pty Ltd from Ararat, Victoria.
The 2000 model GTE triaxle tipper trailer went to Richo Farms, Lake King, for $57,000.
A Brandt 1545 mobile belt auger realised $46,000 and went to KM & JK Fotheringhame, Karlgarin, while the Richiger grain bag unloader was knocked down to Burton & Co, farmers from Ravensthorpe.
Motor vehicles were keenly sought, with the 2017 Toyota Landcruiser tray top ute on offer, being bid to $75,000 by local Neil Wandel, trading as Willawayup Farms, and a 2021 model Toyota HiLux dual cab ute was finally secured for $63,000 by BT Whiting, Munglinup, leasees of the property.
READ MORE:
Livestock handling equipment was also in demand with a Pratley 5-Way auto drafter sold for $20,000 to BT Whiting & Co.
A TPW wool press sold for $8000 and a Hecton sheep handler made $5000.
All other items met with very strong competition, particularly the sundry lots and the sale grossed $1.57 million, a great result for the Pickering family which has dedicated its farming life to the Cascade area and the stud Merino industry.
They said they now plan to spend their spare time travelling around Australia and playing golf.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.