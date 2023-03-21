Farm Weekly
APW1 prices have dropped from $470 per tonne on January 3 to $395/ton on March 16, with farmers opting to hold onto stock until more favourable market conditions: Rural Bank

Jasmine Peart
Jasmine Peart
March 21 2023 - 2:00pm
CBH Group chief marketing and trading officer Jason Craig was expecting prices to remain volatile as the international market focuses on Australias weather with a drier than normal start.

AFTER a wild ride on the markets over the past couple of months, the wheat market now looks oversold.

