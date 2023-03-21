Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

Ukraine announces a 120-day extension to the Black Sea Grain Initiative

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
Updated March 21 2023 - 8:20pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank Research general manager Stefan Vogel said the confusion in implementing the deal could situate Australian farmers in a great position to sell wheat at a premium.

CONFUSION regarding the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which expired on Sunday, March 19 and allows Ukraine to export its wheat through the Black Sea, has left an already volatile grains market anxious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.