Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

CBH Group unveils new Kwinana fertiliser facility

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
March 22 2023 - 8:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT is hard to believe that only a year ago CBH Group was breaking ground on what is now an impressive fertiliser facility at Kwinana.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.