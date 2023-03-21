Farm Weekly
FBN co-founder Charles Baron confirms business departure from Australia

By Jasmine Peart
Updated March 22 2023 - 11:42am, first published 8:00am
FBN co-founder Charles Baron was disappointed to be exiting Australia and said core geographical differences between Australia and the United States were a main contributor.

AFTER an unsuccessful entry into Australia, Farmers Business Network (FBN) has discontinued its Australian branch - resulting in the discounting of the remaining fertiliser to the customers across the country.

