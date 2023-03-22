Farm Weekly
Through the Nuffield Scholarship, Katrina Sasse is looking at how businesses can encourage daughters through farm succession

March 22 2023 - 2:00pm
Katrina Sasse says women offer different ways of looking at the farm business, which is essential given the many challenges facing farming families today. Photo by Evan Collis/GRDC.

GERALDTON-based Katrina Sasse wanted to challenge the status quo in family farming through a Nuffield Scholarship, looking at how businesses can encourage their daughters through farm succession.

