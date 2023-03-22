Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

66pc of State's farmers are expecting conditions to improve or stay the same, while other state's had low confidence: Rabobank

Jasmine Peart
By Jasmine Peart
March 23 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank regional manager Western Australia, Steve Kelly, said the lift in agricultural sector sentiment reflects the positivity generated by the States second consecutive record-breaking winter grain crop.

AUSTRALIAN farmers continue to ride the rollercoaster of seasons, commodity prices and economic factors, with rural sentiment across the country dipping to its lowest level reported since late 2018.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasmine Peart

Jasmine Peart

Journalist

Just a girl who loves hearing people's stories. If you think you have the patience to teach me how to do the worm please contact me, I think it's essential for my character development.

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.