While site works began last month at Brookton on the first of 11 rail siding upgrades promised as part of the State and Federal government funded $200 million Agricultural Supply Chain Improvement Program (ASCI), the Liberals WA Agricultural Region MP Steve Martin said the State was dragging its feet on providing any information about the potential recommissioning of the rail line for the Narrogin-Kulin-Wickepin area, for which $72m in ASCI funding had already been allocated.