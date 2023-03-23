Farm Weekly
Transport Minister Rita Saffioti addresses the continued challenges for WA's ports and rail at WAFarmers conference

Bree Swift
By Bree Swift
March 23 2023 - 12:00pm
WA Transport Minister Rita Saffioti officially opened the WAFarmers annual conference at Mineral Resource Park last Friday.

HEADACHES at the State's ports are likely to continue over the coming years, with the addition of numerous mineral resources projects expected to place even more pressure on WA's already strained export terminals.

