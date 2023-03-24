Farm Weekly
CSIRO's Steve Henry says strike now to control mice in 2023

March 24 2023 - 4:00pm
CSIRO rodent expert Steve Henry encourages growers to monitor their paddocks throughout autumn, taking steps to reduce sources of available food. Photo by GRDC.

WESTERN Australian graingrowers have been encouraged to be vigilant in monitoring mouse numbers in the lead up to seeding as growing regions across the State face continued pressure from the pests.

