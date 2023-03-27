Farm Weekly
2023 Dowerin Machinery Field Days planning well underway

March 27 2023 - 2:00pm
There was strong interest in all sections over the two days of the 2022 Dowerin Machinery Field Days.

DOWERIN Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green recently marked her first 12 months at the helm - and with her team - she has made significant contributions to the event.

