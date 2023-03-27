DOWERIN Machinery Field Days general manager Danielle Green recently marked her first 12 months at the helm - and with her team - she has made significant contributions to the event.
"Dowerin Machinery Field Days showcases the very best of Australia's agricultural industry and provides an important platform to share information and advocate on behalf of the ag sector," Ms Green said.
Having grown up on her family farm at Trayning, she knows first-hand how important the event is for the Wheatbelt.
"It's a privilege to be part of this event that brings people together, fostering innovation and progress while highlighting the hard work and dedication of those who work in the field," she said.
Ms Green's country upbringing, commercial background and enviable network have been a boon for the event, with 2023's program featuring an upgraded site layout, significant infrastructure upgrades and investment from a stable of new and returning partners.
Wealth management firm Euroz Hartleys Limited has elevated its 2022 partnership and has committed to being principal partner for the next three years.
Bennett Litigation and Commercial Law and Harvest Road continues its support as major sponsors.
New major sponsors AUSPAN Group, Commonwealth Bank and the Department of Primary Industries & Regional Development have also committed support to the event, through to at least 2025.
Some smart changes have been introduced to improve the site layout, including zoning to be clearer between ag-related products and services for primary producers, a livestock precinct and a dedicated machinery area.
"We're staying true to our ethos of connecting the industry decision-makers and then those associated products and services," Ms Green said.
"Hubs and clusters help foster connections between relevant suppliers and producers.
"We also want to showcase other WA producers such as wineries, gin distillers, brewers and other foodies.
"They will be housed in the new Euroz Hartley Pavilion.
"The existing All Flags Pavilion will house a dedicated health hub, alongside education, fashion, homewares, travel and other products and services."
Ms Green said the changes would create a better visitor experience.
"People drive from all over the region and the State and we welcome back interstate and international visitors this year, so it's essential we give them the best experience possible," she said.
Visitors will enjoy a streamlined ticketing process, with online bookings now available and encouraged.
New tickets booths will be installed at gates 1 and 3 in time for this year's event.
For the first time in 2022, a Bringing Dowerin Downtown industry leaders' lunch was held in Perth.
Combining more than 500 business influencers, political leaders and farmers in conversation on the outlook for WA agriculture, presenters covered policy, trending opportunities and the importance of agriculture to WA's economy.
This year's lunch will be on Tuesday, August 29, at Crown Perth
Exhibitor applications are open for this year's event and potential exhibitors are encouraged to submit applications early, with spaces regularly booking out.
