A SELL-out of exhibitor space in the lead up helped set the scene for the 58th Dowerin GWN7 Machinery Field Days last Wednesday and Thursday.
The iconic event drew strong crowds, particularly on the first day, with brisk trade up and down the aisles, as well as in the lifestyle sections.
Newly-minted WA Governor Chris Dawson officially opened the event and while acknowledging he was on his L-plates in his new role, he understood the importance of events such as the field days, having worked in regional WA in his previous role as WA Police commissioner.
He said the field days were testament to the volunteer work many people have undertaken in their communities in country WA.
While most of his role is centered on events in the metropolitan area, Mr Dawson said he was committed to "representing everyone in Western Australia and not just those in Perth".
"We all understand that the challenges in the bush, at times, can be tough," Mr Dawson said.
Prior to going on a tour of the sites, he said he "admired the country grit and perseverance and the way people care for the environment and the farm-based businesses in WA are no small operation".
National Farmers' Federation chief executive officer Tony Mahar made the trip across to WA from his Canberra bunker to also be part of the event.
"WA is such a great State from an agriculture perspective and the Governor makes a really good point around community," Mr Mahar said.
"It is so good to see, driving out here, magnificent paddocks.
"It just brings a smile to your face and demonstrates what agriculture can do in rural and regional communities what it has always done.
"From a national perspective we hope what it will continue to do for decades is bring productivity, prosperity, careers and wellbeing and positivity to the community.
"It always amazes me the technology, the innovation - the machines are getting bigger and more innovative and it's a real pleasure to be here."
Dowerin Field Days board chairman Josh Ward was impressed with the huge interest shown from exhibitors for this year's event, saying there was "an outstanding line-up of exhibitors that were showcasing the latest and greatest of what agriculture has to offer".
He firmly believed there was something at the two-day event for everyone to enjoy.
Mr Ward acknowledged the ongoing support from the Shire of Dowerin in the lead up, during and following the field days.
"This partnership has allowed for many successful projects in the past and it will continue to do so in the future," Mr Ward said.
He also made mention of the 'Bringing Dowerin downtown' luncheon that was held at Crown Perth on the Tuesday prior to the field days.
Mr Ward said this was "a new initiative to bring together businesses and political leaders for a conversation on agriculture and rural communities' prosperity to a broader audience".
It featured Harvest Road chief executive Paul Slaughter, WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan, Mr Mahar, CBH Group chief executive officer Ben Macnamara, CSBP Fertilisers' general manager Mark Scatena and CNH Industrial managing director for Australia and New Zealand Brandon Stannett.
Agwest Machinery was announced the Most Outstanding Exhibitor award, with Treerings Australia winning the Best Small Business award, Wespray Boomsprays the Best Customer Service, Merre Granola the Best Regional Business and Eagle Eye Engineering the Best Emerging Technology section.
